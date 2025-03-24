President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to declare a state of emergency in Osun state

The former minister of police affairs said Section 305 of the Constitution should be invoked to restore peace

Oyewale Adesiyan accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of being incompetent in handling the situation in Osun

Osogbo, Osun state - The former minister of police affairs has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun state.

Oyewale Adesiyan said there had been a breakdown of law and order in Osun state in the past few months and appealed for constitutional intervention.

Ex-minister Oyewale Adesiyan calls on President Bola Tinubu to use Section 305 of the Constitution to declare a state of emergency in Osun state. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

He cited the local government crisis where the chief executive of the state refused to obey the pronouncements of the Court of Appeal.

According to him, this led to the deaths of innocent people including the reinstated chairman of Irewole local government, Hon Remi Abass.

Adesiyan made his thoughts known in a formal statement issued on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Osogbo, the state capital.

As reported by The Nation, the former minister hinged his appeal on Section 305 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“With the political instabilities in Osun state and having an incompetent governor to handle the situation in the fragile state, I think it is better to invoke the relevant portion of the constitution to bring back peace to Osun state.”

The former minister said that scores of people were killed and many displaced during a recent communal clash.

According to Adesiyan, there was no security report on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s table indicating likely violence.

“It is belated for Mr Governor to impose a 24-hour curfew when the deeds have been done. What kind of a governor do we have in Ademola Adeleke? Not for the timely intervention of Mr President what could have happened in Rivers State would have been unimaginable. A stitch in time saves nine.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The Nigerian president also suspended Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months during his declaration.

Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution interprets a state of emergency as a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to regain control.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is accused of imposing a 24-hour curfew in Osun state instead of taking action. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng also reported that Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka condemned Tinubu's decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Soyinka faulted the Nigerian President's decision to suspend Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The 90-year-old described President Tinubu's state of emergency declaration as over-excessive in a trending interview over the weekend.

