FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has denied the report that he bribed fellow senators $15,000 each to vote in support of President Bola Tinubu's proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers.

The Senate president said the rumour was part of the hate campaigns meant to tarnish his personality. Speaking on the matter for the first time, Akpabio explained that the rumour on the social media space that he facilitated the disbursement of the bribery at his residence in Maitama during the breaking of Ramadan fasting with senators was false.

Akpabio accused of sharing $15,000 to lawmakers

Social media claims have alleged that the Senate president facilitated the disbursement of the money for two consecutive days. The first was said to be on Tuesday, March 18 and it was $5,000 while the second was Wednesday, March 19, and it was $10,000. Recall that Wednesday was the eve of the vote on the proclamation.

Through his special adviser Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio dismissed the allegation and said it was part of the hate and malice campaigns against him. He said he had been organising Ramadan fast-breaking for colleagues in the Senate since he resumed the office of its presidency.

The statement reads in part:

“People are just conjuring the story of the $5,000, $10,000 to add flavour to their malice and hate campaign. He has been doing it. He did it last year, so why is this one associated with money,” Eyiboh asked."

Lawmakers voted on Fubara's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives voted in support of the proclamation of the state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu in a unanimous voice vote on Thursday, March 20.

The president declared a state of emergency and subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and the elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Tinubu's move followed the long political crisis between the governor and the immediate past governor of Rivers, who is currently serving as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The rift between the two political titans started barely six months after Fubara resumed office. They are both fighting over the political structure of the state. A development the president said has started affecting the security of lives and properties in the state.

Senators walked out of Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency did not sit well with some senators, despite the Senate voting in support of the move.

During the debate of the motion, some senators reportedly shared different views, forcing Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adopt voice voting.

Senator Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa state confronted Akpabio during plenary, with three senators also said to have walked out in disagreement.

