The Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives has declared its support for President Bola Tinubu over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state

The northern lawmakers said President Bola Tinubu’s actions are apt, timely, and constitutionally appropriate

The chairman of the group, Hon. Ado Doguwa, accused suspended governor Sim Fubara, of being in the known about destructions of critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives has declared total support for the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers state.

The northern lawmakers said President Tinubu discharged his power according to section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reps Northern caucus dismisses Coalition's opposition against President Bola Tinubu over Rivers emergency rule. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The chairman of the group, Hon. Ado Doguwa, stated this while reacting to opposition made by a coalition.

He added that Tinubu’s actions are apt, timely, and constitutionally appropriate.

"In the circumstances therefore, I would like to on behalf of the Northern regional Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, state that we are in total support of the state of emergency declared by Mr. President in the discharge of his constitutional powers as clearly stated in section 305 of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria."

Doguwa gave reasons why the state of emergency in Rivers state must stand.

The Kano lawmaker said the legislative House and the government will not allow politically motivated thugs to continue to destroy critical national assets at the expense of the national economy.

He made this known in a statement he signed Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Abuja, and made available to Legit.ng.

Doguwa alleged that suspended governor Sim Fubara and some other interests were in the know about the destruction of critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector in the Niger Delta.

He declared that the legislative arm of government would not allow President Tinubu's constitutional declaration of emergency to fail.

"What is happening today by way of destructions of critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector is alleged with the conspiracy of the suspended Governor of the state and some politically motivated players outside Rivers state.”

Reps Northern caucus says the constitutional proclamation of emergency in Rivers state must stand. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

He urged the coalition of opposition party leaders to recognize that the laws of the land are unambiguously sacrosanct and can not be contemplated by anyone.

"The opposition is simply trying to be political about this matter. While we are not insensitive to the constitutional imperatives and implications involved, We will not however ignore or take for granted the derailment of law and order in Rivers state."

He added that:

"Nigeria is indeed greater than any selfish coalition and its conspiracies. The constitutional proclamation of emergency in Rvers state must stand."

Source: Legit.ng