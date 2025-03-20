FCT, Abuja – The Nigerian Senate has entered a closed-door session to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State House of Assembly.

The development has sparked national attention, with stakeholders raising concerns about the implications of imposing emergency rule in an oil-rich state already embroiled in political tension.

Senate Holds Emergency Meeting Over Tinubu's State of Emergency in Rivers

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval

During Thursday’s plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu requesting Senate ratification of the emergency declaration.

The letter outlined the government’s justification, citing threats to law and order as the primary reason for the drastic action.

“This decision was made in the interest of preserving peace and ensuring governance is not disrupted in Rivers State,” the letter stated.

Following the reading, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for a closed session, invoking Order 135 of the Senate Rules. Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro seconded the motion, leading to an immediate executive session.

Although discussions remain behind closed doors, some senators expressed their views before the session commenced.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers and civil society groups have voiced their concerns about the legality and implications of the move.

What’s Next?

As the Senate remains in its closed-door session, Nigerians await the outcome of the deliberations.

If ratified, emergency rule in Rivers State could lead to the temporary suspension of democratic institutions, with federal authorities taking over key governance functions.

