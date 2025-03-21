The APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru has been accused of asking President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Osun state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, called on the APC chieftain to desist from such a move as it would disrupt the peace in the state

This came days after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Rivers and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all elected lawmakers for six months

The Osun State government has cautioned Ajibola Basiru the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary from calling for a state of emergency in the state. The government alleged that Basiru urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun.

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, made the call in a statement on Wednesday, March 19, adding that the attention of the government has been drawn to a statement credited to the APC chieftain.

Ademola Adeleke-led government has alleged that Ajibola Basiru is asking Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun Photo Credit: @DrSRJ_, @officialABAT, @AAdeleke_01

Adeleke's commissioner accused Ajibola Basiru

Alimi, who said he spoke on behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, a state under the control of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on Bashiru and the APC to desist from throwing the state into turmoil.

The commissioner explained that the peace and tranquillity the state is enjoying should not be tampered with in an attempt to take over governance through the backdoor.

The statement partly read:

"Osun state government views this call as callous, self-centred and unlawful, going by the fact that there's a world of difference between the current political development in Rivers and Osun when placed side by side."

See the full statement here:

Tinubu declared state of emergency in Rivers

This came amid the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers by President Tinubu following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 18, made a bold decision on the political crisis rocking Rivers. He declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, as the parties involved refused to find lasting peace between the aggrieved camps.

The two political titans in the state, Governor Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads barely six months after the former took over the mantle of leadership.

During the broadcast, Tinubu announced the suspension of the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers in the Rivers state House of Assembly. The president subsequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the state's administrator.

PDP governors reject Rivers state of emergency

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 12 PDP governors have condemned the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy, and the state's legislature over their failure to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis rocking the state and security report.

The PDP governors described Tinubu's broadcast as a grievous mistake and a threat to the opposition in Nigeria, decrying the president's silence on Wike's role in the Rivers crisis.

