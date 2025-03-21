Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the 12 governors elected on the platform of the PDP will be challenging the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers in court

Makinde said that irrespective of feelings and loyalty, democracy must be protected at all costs, adding that the suspension of the governor and the legislative arms of government was illegal

Recall that President Bola Tinubu in his resolution on the political crisis rocking Rivers, declared a state of emergency and suspended the governor and House of Assembly members

Ibadan, Oyo - Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has said that the 12 governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be challenging the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Makinde made this known in his monthly newsletter on March 19, adding that he and his colleagues on the platform of the PDP would not sit back and "watch the democracy we built for almost three decades be trampled upon."

Rivers crisis: Makinde rejected suspension of Fubara

Makinde explained that irrespective of their feelings and loyalty, the tenet of democracy must be protected. He added that "this is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity and justice" and expressed his gladness about the action of the leading opposition party governors.

The newsletter reads in part:

"The PDP Governors’ Forum rose from an emergency meeting where we unanimously decided to challenge the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a court of competent jurisdiction."

PDP governors kicked against Fubara's suspension

Makinde's revelation came days after the PDP governors' forum, through its chairman and governor of Bauchi state, rejected Tinubu's state of emergency declaration as the solution to the political crisis in Rivers.

The PDP governors called for the immediate reversal of the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing the move as a "grievous mistake" and an “atrocious and retrograde decision”.

List of states under PDP's control

Currently, the PDP controls 12 of the 36 states in Nigeria, making it the leading opposition party in the country's political milieu. Below is the list of the PDP states and their governors:

S/N States Governors Party 1 Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri PDP 2 Akwa Ibom Umo Eno PDP 3 Bauchi Bala Mohammed PDP 4 Bayelsa Douye Diri PDP 5 Delta Sheriff Oborevwori PDP 6 Enugu Peter Mbah PDP 7 Osun Ademola Adeleke PDP 8 Oyo Seyi Makinde PDP 9 Plateau Caleb Mutfwang PDP 10 Rivers Siminalayi Fubara (Under Suspension) PDP 11 Taraba Agbu Kefas PDP 12 Zamfara Dauda Lawal PDP

When did Tinubu suspend Governor Fubara?

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 18, made a bold decision on the political crisis rocking Rivers. He declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, as the parties involved refused to find lasting peace between the aggrieved camps.

The two political titans in the state, Governor Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads barely six months after the former took over the mantle of leadership.

During the broadcast, Tinubu announced the suspension of the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers in the Rivers state House of Assembly. The president subsequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the state's administrator.

