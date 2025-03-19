The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State

The PDP insists that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s suspension and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) are illegal, describing it as an attack on democracy

The party warns that the President has no exclusive power to declare a state of emergency without National Assembly approval

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it an unconstitutional move aimed at undermining democracy.

The party also rejected the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator of the state.

In a statement signed by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party described Tinubu’s action as a violation of the 1999 Constitution and an attempt at a "state capture" by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Warning to the newly appointed administrator

The PDP cautioned Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) against assuming office, warning that any attempt to act on Tinubu’s directive would be illegal and could lead to further instability.

“Nigeria is not under military rule where the governance of a state is determined by appointment from a junta. The PDP therefore cautions Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to respect the Constitution and ensure that he does not take any action capable of derailing democratic governance in Rivers State,” the party warned.

PDP raises alarm over 'attack on democracy'

The PDP maintained that the president has no constitutional authority to unilaterally impose a state of emergency and suspend a democratically elected governor without due process.

“The unconstitutional declaration by President Tinubu of the suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and appointment of an unelected individual is a clear attack on our nation’s democracy,” the statement read.

The party insisted that the move disregards the will of the people of Rivers state, who elected Fubara to serve a four-year tenure, adding that the action “borders on an attempt at state capture.”

PDP cites constitutional violations

Referencing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, the PDP argued that Tinubu lacks the authority to declare and enforce a state of emergency without the approval of the National Assembly.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 305 (2) provides that ‘The President shall immediately after the publication, transmit copies of the Official Gazette of the Government of the Federation containing the proclamation including the details of the emergency to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives… to consider the situation and decide whether or not to pass a resolution approving the proclamation,’” the statement continued.

The party emphasized that the reasons cited by Tinubu for declaring the state of emergency were insufficient, further stating that the president’s unilateral decision lacks constitutional backing.

Allegations of APC’s political motive

According to the PDP, the emergency rule in Rivers is part of a broader APC strategy to silence opposition voices and establish a one-party state.

“The imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State is part of a larger, vicious plot to foist a siege mentality across Nigeria, decimate opposition, impose a totalitarian one-party state, and turn the country into a fiefdom,” the party stated.

PDP further alleged that the APC had been deliberately stoking crisis in Rivers State to create grounds for emergency rule and forcefully take control of the state.

The party called on democratic institutions and Nigerians to reject Tinubu’s move, insisting that Governor Fubara remains the legitimate leader of Rivers State.

The situation in Rivers remains tense, with widespread reactions expected from political stakeholders, civil society groups, and legal experts on the unfolding constitutional crisis.

Fubara speaks after Tinubu's suspension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers state, has finally broken the silence, following President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor in a statement on Wednesday morning, March 19, insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

