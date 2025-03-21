Reno Omokri has urged northern Christians to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 election

The former presidential aide said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi is a spent force

According to Omokri, the only Islamisation agenda in Nigeria is Peter Obi's conversion to a Malam Ba Quran

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said northern Christians should vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and not Peter Obi in the 2027 election.

Omokri said Nigerian Christians have been more secure under Tinubu’s administration.

According to Omokri, this is the first time many Northern Christians in the Kwajajafa Axis, from Zuru in Kebbi State to Gembu in Taraba State, have been able to return to their villages and farms.

The social media critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He argued that the Institute for Economics and Peace's annual Global Terrorism Index, shows that insecurity in Nigeria is at its lowest level since 2014.

“So that Islamisation fear that drove you, Northern Christians, to vote for Peter Obi in 2023 has been proven to be a fluke!”

He accused Obi of covering evils that happen in Igboland while amplifying trouble occurring in the North and Southwest.

“You have seen how Peter Obi, whom you thought would protect you, has now turned himself into an Alhaji ba Mecca. The only Islamisation agenda in Nigeria is Peter Obi's conversion from a Papal knight of the Order of St Sylvester in the Catholic Church to a Malam Ba Quran.

“Since the 2025 Lenten Fasting Season started on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, have any Northern Christian communities received a visit from Peter Obi? Has he donated a grain of rice to your churches or societies? The Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States recently elected a new President and Executive Council.”

Nigerians react as Omokri urges northern Christians to vote Tinubu

@ProductivityVA

"Tinubu has some wins, like security and a Christian leader, but the economy’s tough. Obi’s not out yet he’s got ideas people still like. Northern Christians should think about everything security, money, and who they trust before 2027."

@interflex2004

"I've said it countless times that PETER OBI the AGULU FRAUD is a scam, he was cleverly packaged to deceive Nigerians for 2023 General Election. A man that said "Daddy this a religious war" also in a recent podcast he said "I will turn night vigil to night shift". An unstable man."

@SisqoKing

This is how you talk about Tinubu and how he became president, please continue to talk about Obi too 🙏

@AkinbusolaAdel1

@grok Could it be true to say that Peter Obi is a hater of northern Nigerian Christians going by Reno Omokri submission

“Why 2027 Will Be a Year of Harvest for Peter Obi”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu's supporter, Omokri stirred a fresh debate in the polity as he predicted that 2027 will be a year of reckoning for Obi and his supporters.

Omokri disclosed that Obi will reap a bountiful harvest of insults, threats and aggression in 2027, adding, his supporters will not be spared.

The political activist and former presidential aide, however, prayed to God to spare his life till 2027.

