The Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought has lambasted Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha over sexual allegation against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

The group accused the Kogi central senator and husband, Alema Emmanuel Uduaghan of influencing NDDC projects in Okene

They called on EFCC to investigate how projects meant for Niger Delta states found their way to Kogi state in north central

FCT, Abuja - The Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought has called for an investigation into the alleged diversion of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects into Okene in Kogi Central.

The group said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha and her husband influenced the diversion of the NDDC project to the PDP senator’s area.

The group’s President, Princewill Chibuike, and General Secretary, Oluwatobi Johnson, stated this during a press conference.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group lambasted Akpoti-Uduaghan and her social media supporters for attacking Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to the group, the attacks on Akpabio are deliberate attempts to undermine the integrity of the Senate and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"We find it pitiable that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is not only married to a son of the South but has also been a major beneficiary of Southern-led development initiatives, has chosen to malign and discredit the political leadership of the South-South region, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The group said the unwarranted and malicious onslaught against Akpabio is distasteful.

"It is on record, with numerous pieces of evidence including pictorial documentation, that projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been executed in Okene, Kogi State, with the influence of her husband, Alema Emmanuel Uduaghan.

"These projects, originally meant for the Niger Delta region, have been siphoned away to non-Niger Delta areas under circumstances that demand urgent investigation.

The group called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other anti-corruption agencies to commence an investigation into the NDDC’s operations.

"The commission must explain how projects meant for the oil-producing Niger Delta states found their way to the North, in blatant violation of the purpose for which the NDDC was established.”

The group declared support for Akpabio, stating that the Niger Delta region stands firmly with the Senate President.

"The Niger Delta region stands firmly with you, Mr. Senate President. We recognize and appreciate your efforts in fostering development and stability, and we assure you of our unwavering support."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government is planning to rest her after returning to the country.

The Kogi Central senator is currently in the United States after participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting.

The suspended federal lawmaker, however, did not mention which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest .

Tinubu’s govt launches investigation into Natasha’s IPU participation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the State Security Service (SSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are reportedly probing Akpoti-Uduaghan's participation at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, USA.

Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the IPU meeting without the approval of the federal government of Nigeria.

Operatives of intelligence agencies are probing Akpoti-Uduaghan's participation at the international meeting.

