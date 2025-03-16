Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is planning to rest her after returning to the country

The Kogi Central senator is currently in the United States after participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting

The suspended federal lawmaker, however, did not mention which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

New York, United States - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised an alarm of a plan by security officials to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA).

Legit.ng recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the IPU of her six months suspension from the Senate and sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleges that security officials are planning to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The Kogi central senator said to plan to get her arrested is link to her participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York on 11 March.

As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during a telephone interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

“I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja,”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, did not disclose which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest.

Source: Legit.ng