Global site navigation

Local editions

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Alarm Of Alleged Plan To Arrest Her, Gives Reason
Politics

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Alarm Of Alleged Plan To Arrest Her, Gives Reason

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read
  • Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is planning to rest her after returning to the country
  • The Kogi Central senator is currently in the United States after participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting
  • The suspended federal lawmaker, however, did not mention which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

New York, United States - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised an alarm of a plan by security officials to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA).

Legit.ng recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the IPU of her six months suspension from the Senate and sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan aleges that Nigerian govt planning to arrest her
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleges that security officials are planning to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti
Source: Facebook

The Kogi central senator said to plan to get her arrested is link to her participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York on 11 March.

Read also

Akpabio vs Natasha: SERAP sues Senate president, reasons emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during a telephone interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

“I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja,”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, did not disclose which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: