Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Alarm Of Alleged Plan To Arrest Her, Gives Reason
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is planning to rest her after returning to the country
- The Kogi Central senator is currently in the United States after participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting
- The suspended federal lawmaker, however, did not mention which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest
New York, United States - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised an alarm of a plan by security officials to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA).
Legit.ng recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the IPU of her six months suspension from the Senate and sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
The Kogi central senator said to plan to get her arrested is link to her participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York on 11 March.
As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during a telephone interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
“I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja,”
Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, did not disclose which of the security agencies was plotting her arrest.
