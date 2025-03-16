Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is being investigated on how she secured access to the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States without being nominated by the Nigerian government.

It was gathered that internal and external intelligence agencies in the country are probing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s presence at the IPU meeting.

DSS and NIA officers are investigation Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s participation at the IPU meeting. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

According to Premium Times, the State Security Service (SSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), operatives are probing how Akpoti-Uduaghan was able to attend the IPU meeting without approval.

The Nigerian security agencies are working to find out who facilitated the Kogi Central senator trip and accreditation.

A high-ranking administration official and two top security officials involved in the inquiry said the DSS and NIA officers want to know if interest groups were behind it to embarrass Nigeria, its government and its people.

The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not yet authorised to discuss the matter with the media.

