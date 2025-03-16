A Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., has reacted to the visit of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to Rivers state after his remark about the Ijaw nation

Amadi said the implication of Wike's Thanksgiving event, which recorded a huge crowd shows the former governor still has the support of the people of Rivers state

Legit.ng reports that Wike, lawmakers loyal to him in the Rivers assembly have been in a political battle with Governor Sim Fubara

Port Harcourt, Rivers state- A Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., has spoken about the significance of the visit of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, amidst the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Wike was honoured to mark the Thanksgiving for the Supreme Court's victory at Abalama town in the Asari Toru local government area of the state on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Amadi said held despite calls for its cancellation following Wike’s remark about the Ijaw nation during his media chat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The Port Harcourt-based analyst said a huge crowd of supporters and people welcomed Wike at the Thanksgiving event.

Amadi said the implication is that Wike still has the support of the people of Rivers state regardless of the accusation against him about the Ijaw nation.

“H.E Chief Nyesom Wike the FCT Minister was honoured following a grand reception in his honour to mark the Thanksgiving for the Supreme Court's victory at Abalama town in Asari Toru LGA of Rivers State.

“You recall the media chat he had 2 days ago and how his comments about the Ijaw people ignited so many reactions. Such that some groups of Ijaw people asked that the event be cancelled following Wike's remarks about the Ijaw people. However, the event went on and was cheered by a huge crowd of supporters.

“What this implies is that Wike still has the support of the people regardless of the purported derogatory remarks they accused him to have made against the Ijaw nation. You will agree with me that all the notable Kalabari sons were in that Thanksgiving reception.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Egbesu Assembly (SEA) said the Ijaw people would shock President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should Sim Fubara be impeached as governor of Rivers state.

The Ijaw traditional group blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience for Wike's rise to power in Rivers state.

The group warned that the Jaw people were not sleeping nor were they cowards.

Legit.ng also reported that the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) accused Wike is frustrating peace moves in Rivers state.

PANDEF threatened to disband the peace committee while warning that withdrawing from mediation efforts could have catastrophic consequences.

Rivers crisis: Judicial panel faults Supreme Court judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an 11-man Independent Judicial Accountability Panel faulted the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding Rivers political crisis

The judicial panel accused the apex court of not addressing the defection of 27 lawmakers from PDP to APC.

The judicial panel gave its recommendations involving politicians, the federal government, citizens and the media.

