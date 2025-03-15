Nyesom Wike, the minister of FCT, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, was losing the political battle in the state to him

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers, accused the governor of surrounding himself with the enemies of the state

The minister's comment came a few days after he said there was nothing wrong with Fubara be removed as the governor of the state

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister and former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has bragged that his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is already losing the political battle two of them have been engaged in so far.

Wike made the claim while speaking at the grand reception which was organised in his honour by the Kalabari people in the Abalama area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Saturday, March 15.

Wike condemned Fubara's ally

He condemned the calibre of people that surrounded the governor, saying that those closer to Fubara are people who had previously nurtured governorship ambitions. The minister said he rejected Fubara's alliance with these people because he was aware that they had no good intentions for the Rivers people.

According to the FCT minister, Governor Fubara is currently politically down, and the embattled governor should expect more setbacks in the coming days. He claimed that those around the governor are giving him wrong advice because of their ambitions.

His comment reads in part:

“Do you think you will succeed? They will give you bad advice and look at what bad advice is doing to you. You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come. I have never seen this type of politics where you surround yourself with those who want your seat.”

See Wike's video here:

Wike speaks on Fubara's impeachment

Wike's comment came days after he noted that "nothing will happen" if the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly moves on with the impeachment proceedings of Governor Fubara.

The former governor had remarked during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12, where he noted that nothing was unusual about the state assembly removing the sitting governor for impeachable offences, which included withholding of their salaries for months.

Wike, who said he remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that if the governor had committed an impeachable offence, nothing is bad in impeaching him. He added that it is constitutional and he was not a member of the assembly.

The minister dismissed the possibility of a breakdown of law and order should the governor be impeached. He also dismissed the insinuation that the lawmakers are acting in bad faith, adding that if they were not interested in peace, they would have commenced six months recess following the Supreme Court judgment.

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

