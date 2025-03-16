Natasha Opens Up On How She Got Access to Attend IPU Meeting Without Nigerian Govt Nomination
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has narrated how she was able to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States
- The suspended Kogi Central Senator disclosed that she registered online and got a pass to attend the IPU meeting
- Akpoti-Uduaghan explained the reason she was successful with the registration despite not being officially nominated by the Nigerian government
New York, United States - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has explained how she was able to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States.
The Kogi Central Senator said registered for the meeting online as a senator despite not being officially nominated by the Nigerian government.
The suspended lawmaker said she secured her accreditation because she was already on IPU’s mailing list as a past attendee.
As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during an interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
“I registered online as a senator. The suspension does not remove my legitimacy as a senator. I registered online and got a pass. I attended the same programme last year and was already on the mailing list. After I got a pass, I bought my own ticket and funded my trip and participation at the event,”
