Global site navigation

Local editions

Natasha Opens Up On How She Got Access to Attend IPU Meeting Without Nigerian Govt Nomination
Politics

Natasha Opens Up On How She Got Access to Attend IPU Meeting Without Nigerian Govt Nomination

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read
  • Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has narrated how she was able to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States
  • The suspended Kogi Central Senator disclosed that she registered online and got a pass to attend the IPU meeting
  • Akpoti-Uduaghan explained the reason she was successful with the registration despite not being officially nominated by the Nigerian government

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

New York, United States - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has explained how she was able to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, United States.

The Kogi Central Senator said registered for the meeting online as a senator despite not being officially nominated by the Nigerian government.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan narrates how she got access to attend IPU meeting in US
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says she registered online and got a pass to attend IPU meeting. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti
Source: Facebook

The suspended lawmaker said she secured her accreditation because she was already on IPU’s mailing list as a past attendee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during an interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Read also

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raises alarm of alleged plan to arrest her, gives reason

“I registered online as a senator. The suspension does not remove my legitimacy as a senator. I registered online and got a pass. I attended the same programme last year and was already on the mailing list. After I got a pass, I bought my own ticket and funded my trip and participation at the event,”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: