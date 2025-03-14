Former senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Friday, March 14, denied reportedly plotting to shut down the national assembly (NASS) to demand the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu

The Abia federal lawmaker had allegedly planned to stage a protest in the NASS carrying a placard demanding the release of Kanu, a Biafra separatist leader

However, according to a statement by his media aide, Uchenna Awom, the report is baseless, urging Nigerians to totally disregard it

FCT, Abuja - Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south senatorial district, on Friday, March 14, denied the viral statement credited to him that he would disrupt plenary and shut down the national assembly (NASS) if President Bola Tinubu fails to call for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

As reported by The Punch, the rebuttal was contained in a statement issued by Abaribe's media aide, Uchenna Awom.

The Nation also reported on Abaribe's refutation.

Kanu is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). IPOB is a separatist group in Nigeria that aims to restore the defunct Republic of Biafra, a country which seceded from Nigeria in 1967 prior to the Nigerian civil war and was subsequently dissolved following its defeat in 1970.

Abaribe's statement partly reads:

“The report is false and was, at best, a concoction that defies logic. It was a deliberate misinformation that insinuates a sinister motive aimed at sabotaging the ongoing efforts at exploring a political solution to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Abaribe was last seen on the Senate floor last Wednesday and travelled out of Abuja on Thursday for an oversight function in Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia state organised by the senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In any case, the senate does not sit on Fridays. It conducts its plenary sessions from Tuesdays to Thursdays, making the claim of a shutdown on a Friday baseless. Subjudice matters (under judicial consideration) are not debated in the senate.”

Furthermore, Abaribe argued that Kanu’s case is currently before the courts, and as a rule, the national assembly does not interfere in judicial proceedings.

The former deputy governor of Abia state added:

“The truth is that he did not lead any protest or obstructed legislative proceedings. The public is therefore urged to disregard this fabricated report and refrain from sharing unverified information.”

Legit.ng reports that Kanu - who holds a United Kingdom (UK) passport - was seized and sent back home in 2021.

His lawyers said he was illegally detained in Kenya and deported to Abuja, Nigeria. Since 2021, Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

