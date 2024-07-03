Senators from the southeast region have taken a bold move to secure the release of the detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

On Wednesday, July 3, they convened a meeting with the AGF Lateef Fagbemi SAN and appealed to him to speak with the federal government regarding Kanu's freedom

Their meeting and concern came on the heels of the southeast governor's planned meeting with President Bola Tinubu

About 15 Senators from the southeast region of Nigeria held a crucial meeting on Wednesday, July 3, with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As reported by Vanguard, the federal lawmakers, were led to the parley by the Senator Representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

According to ThisDay, after the closed-door meeting, Senator Abaribe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said he was optimistic that the AGF would persuade the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to heed to the call for Kanu’s release.

Senators urge Tinubu to release Kanu for peace in southeast

Speaking further, the senator maintained that the continued detention of the IPOB leader was responsible for the rising level of insecurity and agitations in the southeast region.

He, however, added that unless Kanu is released, social and economic activities within the region would remain stagnant.

Abaribe disclosed that he had already met with Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He said the embattled IPOB leader agreed to abide by any condition the FG would give for his release.

Nnamdi Kanu: Southeast governors to meet Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governors from the Southeast region under the umbrella of SEGF have resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu to discuss the release of the proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, announced the development on Tuesday, July 2, adding that they would discuss other pressing matters of the region with Tinubu.

The governors also announced the appointment of Anyim Pius Anyim and Rotimi Amaechi as the chairman and secretary for the burial committee of the late Ogbonnaya Onu.

