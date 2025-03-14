Mr Okoroafor Ifeanyichukwu, a teacher and facilitator at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has been suspended from duty

This came after the teacher was caught on camera slapping and kicking a sick male student on campus

The school's decision to investigate the incident after suspending Okorafor has been met with mixed feelings, with many commending it

Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri's Technical Entrepreneurship Development Centre (TEDC), has announced the suspension of teacher Okoroafor Ifeanyichukwu for assaulting a sick student.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Okoroafor charged towards the sick male student, slapped and kicked him.

Mr Okoroafor Ifeanyichukwu is trending for assaulting a sick student on campus. Photo Credit: Muanya Sponsor, fpno.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

The teacher's action sparked outrage on social media, and his employer reacted to the incident with a suspension.

Federal Poly Nekede launches investigation

In a memo signed by Engr Dr Okoye PC, TEDC's director, and dated Friday, March 14, it was stated that Okoroafor remains suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

A copy of the suspension of duty memo was posted on Facebook by Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezer, a former Students' Union Government (SUG) president of the institution. The memo read:

"You are hereby suspended from duty as a facilitator in the technical and Entrepreneurship Development Centre pending the outcome of investigation into the incident that occurred yesterday, 13th March, 2025 at the site of your entrepreneurship training."

A teacher is being investigated for assaulting a sick student. Photo Credit: Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezer, fpno.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Nekede's suspension of facilitator

Martins Ihechi said:

"Good. We still await the outcome of the investigation. He is now free to learn anger management and the best way to punish a student who is at fault. Viva Aluta✊✊."

Assumpta Kamso said:

"They should serve memo to authenticate this suspension. The man is very wicked."

Victor Azunna said:

"This serves him right..Abuse of power at its peak..He should go and exercise his manly authority in the comfort of his home, and not a public terrain as a school.. He's just a TEDC staff, yet exhibiting such preposterous attitude on students. Now imagine if he is a lecturer, Dean, or even the Rector."

Akachukwu Delight said:

"As it should be. It's high time for some lecturers to know that students have power, too. Am so happy for this development."

Sunday Kingsley said:

"This one is suspension from TEDC department. We are waiting for general school suspension."

Damilare Ekogbulu said:

"This one is TEDC Suspension naw. Make Skool suspend am or still sack am. If he has anger issues, make em go do hotel work. Em body go calm down."

Salem Ohagim said:

"I still dey look this paper with one eye shaa. Is this a formal letter abi na Memo? Why is he not properly addressed on the letter? 😒 Before suspension why was a Disciplinary Committee set up? This suspension no too pure 😒.

"Abi una wan make we rest for this matter? We wee not rest oooo, till the last outcome."

Cubana Chiefpriest to pay Nekede students' fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had promised he would pay the school fees of 300 students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.

The socialite made the promise during his visit to the polytechnic after being invited by one of the lecturers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng