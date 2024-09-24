Justice Binta Nyako has recused herself from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial after he requested her withdrawal

Despite the prosecution’s plea to continue, Justice Nyako remitted the case file to the Chief Judge

The decision introduces uncertainty into the trial’s future direction, with Kanu’s legal team aiming for his release and his supporters advocating for Biafran independence

In a dramatic turn of events during the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has recused herself from the case.

Kanu, who is facing treasonable felony charges, requested that Justice Nyako withdraw from the case, citing concerns about the court's refusal to follow the directives of the Supreme Court.

Kanu, addressing the court, said:

“My lord, I have no confidence in this court any more and I ask you to recuse yourself because you did not abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.

"I can understand it if the DSS refuse to obey a court order, but for this court to refuse to obey an order of the Supreme Court is regrettable.”

Despite opposition from the prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), who urged the court to proceed with the trial, Justice Nyako granted Kanu's request, as reported by Daily Trust.

She announced her decision to hand over the case, saying:

“I hereby recuse myself and remit the case file back to the Chief Judge.”

This marks a significant shift in Kanu’s ongoing legal battle, with Justice Nyako having overseen the trial since his initial arrest in 2015.

Over the years, the case has attracted widespread attention due to Kanu's advocacy for the creation of an independent Biafra Republic.

Justice Nyako has presided over several key moments in Kanu's legal journey, including granting him bail in 2017, Vanguard reported.

Kanu fled Nigeria after a military raid at his Afara-Ukwu family home in Umuahia, Abia State, in which several of his supporters were killed.

After his re-arrest and rendition from Kenya in 2021, Justice Nyako dismissed seven of the 15 charges brought against Kanu by the federal government.

However, the remaining charges have kept the case in court, with Kanu's legal team frequently arguing that his fundamental rights have been violated.

What’s next for the case?

Justice Nyako’s decision to step down has added another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing trial.

The case file will now be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment.

This development raises questions about the future direction of Kanu’s trial and whether the federal government will introduce new charges or seek alternative judicial approaches.

Kanu’s legal team remains focused on securing his release, while his supporters continue to rally for his freedom and the pursuit of Biafran independence.

