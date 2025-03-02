The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has mentioned what Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe did that surprised him

Akpabio said Senator Abaribe surprised him by standing surety for IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

He disclosed what the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senator told him when he approached him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Umuahia, Abia state - The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) surprised him by standing surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Akpabio described Abaribe, who represents Abia South senatorial district as “a risk taker for his people.”

Godswill Akpabio says Enyinnaya Abaribe told him he was ready to go to prison on Nnamdi Kanu’s behalf. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Enyinnaya Abaribe

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking at Abaribe’s 70th birthday celebration on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia in Abia state.

He commended Senator Abaribe’s courage, adding that the Senate Committee Chairman on Power is a counselor, prophet, and lover of humanity.

“When he signed the bail bond for Nnamdi Kanu, people wondered why he took such a risk. But he told me he was ready to go to prison on Kanu’s behalf,”

Akpabio praised Abaribe’s fearless leadership, commitment to his people, and sacrifice for peace in Nigeria.

The Senate President said Araberibe has become politically untouchable because of his reputation and service to the people.

“Abaribe will win elections any time because his people are his party. He doesn’t need a political party to win.”

Akpabio also invited Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate President said it would make his joy complete should Governor Otti join the ruling APC.

“The day you join the APC, you will see how I will celebrate you,”

He commended the Abia state governor for organizing a state banquet in Abaribe’s honor.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said Otti’s gesture is a wise investment.

“When the Governor will be going for his second term, he will realize this was money well spent. Abaribe’s grace will rub off on you.”

Legit.ng also reported that Abaribe urged Southeasterners to keep hope alive and believe that Kanu will return home soon.

Abaribe stated this shortly after the Supreme Court's verdict to continue Kanu's trial.

The lawmaker stated that he was confident that President Bola Tinubu's administration would fast-track Kanu's release as soon as possible.

Akpabio's wife reacts to Natasha's sexual allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the wife of the Senate President, Unoma Akpabio, joined her husband in denying the sexual allegations levelled against the number 3 in the country.

Akpabio's wife accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan maligned her husband with her sexual allegations.

According to Akpabio's wife, her husband is a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng