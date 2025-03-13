Breaking: Peter Obi in Private Meeting With PDP's Bala Mohammed Amid 2027 Election Permutations
- Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi is in Bauchi state for a meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed
- Obi was received at the airport by the deputy governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau around 10:00 am on Thursday, March 13, before proceeding to the Government House where he is holding a private meeting with Mohammed
- Legit.ng reports that alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 Nigerian presidential election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
Bauchi, Bauchi state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, held a closed-door meeting with the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed.
The meeting comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections.
As reported by Channels Television, the meeting was held at the Ramat House in Bauchi.
The Nation newspaper also noted the development in a report.
Governor Mohammed is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a possible presidential candidate in the 2027 election.
Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was received at the airport by the deputy governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau around 10:00 am on Thursday, March 13, before proceeding to the Government House where he is holding a private meeting with Mohammed.
The purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed. Both Obi and Governor Mohammed are engaged in closed-door discussions and are expected to address newsmen after the meeting.
2027 election: New alliances take shape
With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu barely two years into his tenure, Nigeria’s political heavyweights are already making moves for 2027.
The usual suspects are back at the drawing board, forming coalitions and rekindling old alliances—all with one goal: to democratically dethrone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
"Grand coalition at work to rescue Nigeria" - Atiku
Meanwhile, Atiku's media office concluded that any insinuation that opposition figure Atiku Abubakar will exit the PDP soon is contrived.
It warned Nigerians not to believe fabricated stories because the ruling government and its supporters are allegedly plotting to "confuse Nigerians" amid "the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC."
Peter Obi mourns Obidient's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi mourned Ijeoma Egelonu, a prominent Obidient member.
In a statement he signed, Obi recalled his visit to Egelonu at a medical facility in Abuja in December 2024, saying the deceased "fought bravely" during her period of illness.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.