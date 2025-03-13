Global site navigation

Breaking: Peter Obi in Private Meeting With PDP's Bala Mohammed Amid 2027 Election Permutations
Politics

Breaking: Peter Obi in Private Meeting With PDP's Bala Mohammed Amid 2027 Election Permutations

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi is in Bauchi state for a meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed
  • Obi was received at the airport by the deputy governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau around 10:00 am on Thursday, March 13, before proceeding to the Government House where he is holding a private meeting with Mohammed
  • Legit.ng reports that alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 Nigerian presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, held a closed-door meeting with the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed.

The meeting comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi meets Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed behind closed doors ahead of 2027 election
Peter Obi meets Bala Mohammed in Bauchi. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @SenBalaMohammed
Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the meeting was held at the Ramat House in Bauchi.

The Nation newspaper also noted the development in a report.

Governor Mohammed is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a possible presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was received at the airport by the deputy governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau around 10:00 am on Thursday, March 13, before proceeding to the Government House where he is holding a private meeting with Mohammed.

The purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed. Both Obi and Governor Mohammed are engaged in closed-door discussions and are expected to address newsmen after the meeting.

2027 election: New alliances take shape

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu barely two years into his tenure, Nigeria’s political heavyweights are already making moves for 2027.

The usual suspects are back at the drawing board, forming coalitions and rekindling old alliances—all with one goal: to democratically dethrone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Opposition to gang up against Tinubu and APC in 2027
President Bola Tinubu is expected to face stiff opposition in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

"Grand coalition at work to rescue Nigeria" - Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku's media office concluded that any insinuation that opposition figure Atiku Abubakar will exit the PDP soon is contrived.

It warned Nigerians not to believe fabricated stories because the ruling government and its supporters are allegedly plotting to "confuse Nigerians" amid "the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC."

