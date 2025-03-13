The Nigerian Senate has replied to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) over Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension

The senate said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behavior

The chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, read the senate's letter to the IPU

The Nigerian Senate has told the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was not suspended over her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng recalls that the senator representing Kogi Central was suspended for six months.

Senate says Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a direct consequence of her actions. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

The chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, said Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behavior.

Ogbara stated this while speaking before the IPU on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

“In response to the call by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Right Honorable Tulia Ackson to hear both sides of the matter, I have received a letter from the Nigerian Senate in my capacity as chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development of our parliament in Nigeria and the parliamentarian representing Nigeria at this conference,”

Reading the position paper of the Senate by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Ogbara said:

“Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of an allegation of sexual harassment or assault.

“The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natsaha-Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The Senate further stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a decision of the Committee of the Whole Senate for violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Rules.

According to the Senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was necessary to restore order and uphold the integrity of the legislative body.

“No senator, regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation, is above the rules of the Senate.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a direct consequence of her actions and nothing else,”

