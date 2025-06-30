Zimbabwe football has been rocked by the death of a former senior national team player who died in a car crash

FC Platinum confirmed that the player died on his way to the hospital alongside two others

Highlanders FC have joined the growing list to mourn the passing of the football star

Zimbabwe football was thrown into mourning on Sunday morning, June 29, after an ex-international passed away in an auto crash.

The road accident happened along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road, which claimed the lives of two others, who have yet to be identified.

The player was a passenger in a vehicle that went off it's track after the driver tried overtaking at a blind spot.

The late Brian Banda during a football match in the jersey of FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Photo by: Platinum.

After the unfortunate crash, the player was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

FC Platinum confirm player's death

FC Platinum confirmed in an official statement that Brian Banda, 29, passed away and paid a glowing tribute to the midfielder.

According to Zimlive, the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the midfielder sustained degrees of injuries during the road crash.

The statement revealed that the Proton driver drove off the road to avoid a collision before the vehicle overturned at around 2:30am on Sunday morning, June 29. The statement read via iharare:

"The club is deeply saddened to share the news of Brian Banda's passing away which occurred in a car accident on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo road.

"Our player lost his life at the scene, and the club has suffered the loss of a remarkable player.

"The ex-international's dedication to the game of football and his enthusiasm both on and off the field will be felt in his absence.

"The club is extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who held him dear."

The 29-year-old star, who also played for Highlanders FC, earned nine caps for the Zimbabwe national team.

Ex-Zimbabwe international Brian Banda is training with FC Platinum before a Premier Soccer League encounter. Photo by: Platinum.

Highlander FC mourn Banda

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Highlander FC have mourned the passing away of their former player.

According to Herald Online, the club described Brian Banda as one of the most well-behaved players to have played for the club. The statement read:

“Highlanders Football Club is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Brian Banda, FC Platinum midfielder and former Highlanders player.

"Brian was a gifted midfielder who proudly wore the black and white jersey before continuing his professional journey with FC Platinum. He contributed largely to development of the club, which is why he cannot be forgotten.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire football fraternity during this time of profound loss.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

