The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has joined GenZ-dominated social platform TikTok

He, in his first video message, asserted that the account really belonged to him and welcomed teeming fans aboard

Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post to share their feelings about the new development

The former two-term governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has officially opened an account on the majorly youth-dominated Chinese social media platform TikTok.

He registered on the application after he defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress, a party he helped found, to the Social Democratic Party.

Nigerians have reacted differently to the news of El-Rufai joining TikTok barely days after dumping APC. Image: FB/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

In his first video he said:

"Hello my name is Nasir El-Rufai. This is my official and only TikTok page. Please join me in videos, comments and conversations on Nigerian politics and governance, as well as activities of our new party - Social Democratic Party. Welcome onboard."

El-Rufai fell out of favor with President Bola Tinubu after the Nigerian leader failed to make a space for him in his cabinet, excusing it for not obtaining the crucial National Assembly clearance.

The former Federal Capital Territory minister, however, refuted this notion, clarifying that he was only rejected because the president wanted it that way.

Days before he announced his defection, El-Rufai granted an explosive interview to the pro-opposition Arise Tv, where he extensively detailed how he felt about the party. He mentioned that the party is straying from its fundamental values and does not have the basic humanity-centric goal it had when it began, therefore necessitating his defection.

Recently, he claimed that he consulted with important senior members of the APC, like the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, before jumping ship. But the elder statesman has come out to unambiguously denounce any alignment with members of other parties.

Buhari has dispelled rumour that he is with El-Rufai in his decision to dump APC.

Source: Twitter

Buhari said he is an APC member and would like to keep being addressed as one. A statement many saw as effectively throwing the Kaduna ambitious politician under the bus.

Nigerians react to El-Rufai's TikTok message

Despite having only posted once since opening the account, Nigerians have stormed the comment section to express their feelings and reaction to the news of his presence on the application.

While some welcomed him with light language, others bluntly told him al his attempt to endear himself with te younger demography wont land him the presidency he appears to so much covets.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the relevant comments under the post below;

Noni said:

"You Elrufai will never be president or vice president of Nigeria as long as God sits on the throne!"

Daddy commented:

"After many years of being in office, and showing wickedness and a lot of killing under his Government, now time has past, now my name is what? 4 what?"

ishaqusmanjere2 said:

One with God is majority, you mission is our mission"

Ahmad Elhasheem said:

Enemy of Northern Nigeria no like Elrufai all because he hold his people and Islam tight. Our prayers for u Allah Guide u to and protect u. Move North"

Ligali Bsshiru harmattan commented:

am a Yoruba man truly but I swear if u promise me a good governance am ready to follow u to de core Walahi"

PDP's Atiku unites with El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 21, paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

It would be recalled that Clark, a former federal commissioner, died on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.

Earlier, Atiku, along with El-Rufai, Bindow Jibrilla, and several others, participated in the sacred Friday prayers at AYA Juma’at Mosque in Abuja.

