FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, will end up in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala said the ruling APC is already emptying the Labour Party with the defection of Valentine Ozigbo and Balami.

He stated this during an interview with TVC News on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Presidential aide said Obi will not run under the Labour Party in the 2027 election because he will soon leave the party for the APC.

“Do you know we are emptying the Labour Party? Not because we go and ask them to come. They are coming. Valentine Ozigbo has joined us. Balami has joined us. Even Peter Obi will join us. I mean, we are successful in this window. Peter Obi will not run in the Labour Party. They are all leaving the Labour Party,”

Why Peter Obi will join APC

Bwala explained the reason he believes Obi will join Ozigbo in the APC before the 2027 general election.

“For Valentine Ozigbo to come to our party. Valentine Ozigbo is actually the custodian of Peter Obi. Right? Then I know for a fact that Peter Obi will join us. Do you know why I said that? It’s after one week or two weeks of these melodramatic activities.”

Why coalition against Tinubu won’t work

Bwala predicted internal conflicts over who would become the presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the alleged planned coalition against Tinubu.

He stated this while reacting to opposition leaders defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The APC chieftain said the news of top politicians joining the SDP is to dominate the media space with conversation

Bwala said what the opposition intends to do is to keep the conversation in the media.

Speaking on what will hinder any coalition movement against the ruling APC and Tinubu in 2027, he said:

“But the thing is, why I said he will join us is, by the time the two weeks is over, and they are able to enjoy this momentarily coverage when they sit down, they will start fighting. Who will be president? Who will be the vice president? Who will determine what?”

PDP governors speak on El-Rufai, Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed, dismissed reports that some of its members support the El-Rufai/Obi ticket 2027 presidential ticket.

Mohammed asserted that the forum never discussed or endorsed such a ticket, accusing certain individuals of attempting to weaken the opposition.

The PDP governors reiterated their commitment to party unity, national development, and backing whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in the 2027 elections.

