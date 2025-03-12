FCT Minister Nyesom Wike accused some PDP governors of working against the party ahead of the 2023 election, highlighting past attempts to destabilize the PDP

Wike claimed Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed sought the G5 governors' support against Atiku Abubakar but later abandoned them to reconcile with Atiku

Wike reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, criticized Enugu State Governor's leadership in the South-East, and dismissed concerns about public perception of him

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed details of internal conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading up to the 2023 general election.

He accused Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of turning against the group of PDP governors known as the G5 during a crucial political period.

2023 Election: Wike Mentions Governor Who Betrayed Him After Secret Plot to Overthrow Atiku

Wike speaks on PDP's internal crisis

During a live media interaction on Tuesday, March 12, Wike recalled past events that shaped his political stance, particularly when he was governor of Rivers State.

He claimed that some PDP governors actively worked against the party's interests.

"When I was governor, I saw how the ruling party attempted to destabilize the PDP by using Ali Modu Sheriff. But I stood firm to ensure the party survived. I never went to the Villa seeking favors," he stated.

When asked whether he agreed with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who alleged that the ruling party was sponsoring divisions within opposition parties, Wike refrained from making a direct comment.

"I don't want to discuss that; it's El-Rufai’s perspective. Do I look like someone who operates behind the scenes?" he responded.

Wike calls out Governor Bala Mohammed

Wike specifically accused Governor Bala Mohammed of betraying the G5 governors after allegedly seeking their support against Atiku Abubakar.

"Bala Mohammed had issues with Atiku and was deeply concerned about his political future. On a particular day, I was heading to the airport for a project commissioning when he called me. He said Atiku would destroy him if he won and insisted that we must support Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu).

"We mobilized the G5 to visit Bala Mohammed in Bauchi, unaware that he was only using us to mend fences with Atiku. He acted pleased when we arrived, but the next day, Aminu Tambuwal led a delegation to see him, and he abandoned us," Wike recounted.

He stressed the importance of integrity in leadership, saying, "Before assuming any position of authority, one must have strong character. That is why I always emphasize character."

Wike declares loyalty to PDP

Despite speculation about his political future, Wike dismissed rumors that he was planning to leave the PDP.

"If I decide to join the APC, I will announce it publicly. I don’t run away from political battles, and I’m not leaving the PDP. The issue is that governors have funds but are not investing in the party," he noted.

Criticism of Enugu Governor’s Leadership

Wike also took a swipe at the Enugu State Governor, criticizing his leadership approach in the South-East.

"Take the Enugu governor, for instance. He wanted to be the South-East leader, yet no one in Anambra even purchased a nomination ticket for the governorship election. How can you claim to be a zonal leader when you can’t field a candidate?" he questioned.

Unbothered by criticisms against him, Wike maintained that public perception did not concern him.

"I don't care who likes or dislikes me. What matters is whether my work speaks for itself. The only person who must like me is my wife, and she does," he added.

Wike also referenced Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, implying that political loyalty is unpredictable.

"Fubara was once my strong supporter, but hasn't that changed?" he remarked.

As political tensions continue to rise, Wike’s revelations add another layer to the ongoing power struggles within the PDP.

Rivers APC tells Fubara to resign or be impeached

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has issued a strong warning to Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, calling for his resignation within 48 hours or face impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

Chief Tony Okocha, the APC Chairman in Rivers, delivered the ultimatum during a press briefing on Monday, March 10, at his residence in Port Harcourt.

