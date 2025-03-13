President Bola Tinubu directed the top hierarchy of the National Sports Commission to support the former NFF President Amaju Pinnick during his FIFA re-election bid

Pinnick finished outside of the top five with one vote during the election held at CAF’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt

Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Confederation of African Football to serve till 2029

Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, supported Amaju Pinnick in his bid to retain his FIFA Council seat, despite his unsuccessful attempt.

The former NFF president lost the seat by a single vote during the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Pinnick received 28 votes, just one shy of both Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Souleman Hassan Waberi of Djibouti, who each secured 29 votes to earn a spot on the prestigious panel.

Olopade provides insight into FG's support

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, stated that President Bola Tinubu provided Amaju Pinnick with the necessary support during his re-election bid.

According to Westernpost, the former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports emphasized that Pinnick fought a commendable battle, despite not being a sitting president.

Olopade also noted that the former Delta FA chairman leveraged his position to bring football closer to Nigerians. He said:

"I am very proud of you, Amaju Melvin Pinnick. You fought to the very end as a strong man that you are.

You had a stint in CAF and FIFA where you used your network to position so many Nigerians and did a good job for our country.

I came to Egypt along with the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give you all the necessary support.

We saw firsthand how the politics of only serving Chairmen of Federations should and must emerge, but despite this, you lost only narrowly by one vote.

Pinnick reacts after failed FIFA re-election bid

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick has described his journey in football administration as an achievement he will always cherish.

According to Vanguard, the former CAF Vice President stated that he holds no bitterness and is instead filled with gratitude toward everyone who supported his efforts.

Pinnick also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his endorsement and to NFF President Ibrahim Gusau for his continued support. He said via ThisDay:

“Football politics is fierce, but I am proud to have fought a good fight. I campaigned hard; travelled to more than 30 countries.

Hours before the election, I was sure of close to 40 votes. But politics happened. I am not bitter about anything, just full of gratitude to everyone who supported my push.

I am drawn to tears by the support of President Tinubu, right from the time he publicly endorsed my candidature. I am most grateful and do not take anything for granted.

I thank the National Sports Commission led by Shehu Dikko.

Pinnick narrowly missed joining the late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo as the only Nigerian to have served two terms on the exalted FIFA Council.

Amos Adamu is the other Nigerian who also served a single term of four years on the FIFA Council.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), extending his leadership of the continent’s footballing body until 2029.

Pinnick represented Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pinnick represented Nigeria during CAF’s hearing into the botched Libya versus Nigeria AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport, and the former FIFA executive council member represented Nigeria during the hearing.

