The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has strongly criticized the recent letter sent by Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the state’s House of Assembly, seeking a meeting with lawmakers regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict on the state’s political situation.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12, Wike dismissed the letter as “useless,” arguing that the approach was inappropriate and showed a lack of respect for the lawmakers.

WIke Finally Breaks Silence After Fubara Sent Letter To Rivers Assembly Over S’Court Verdict

Source: Facebook

Wike slams Fubara’s approach

Wike, who previously governed Rivers State, questioned Fubara’s method of reaching out to the Assembly.

He asserted that Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other legislators should not be treated as subordinates, emphasizing that they deserve due recognition.

He further criticized Fubara for making the invitation public instead of handling it discreetly.

Rivers political tensions deepen

Wike’s remarks add to the ongoing political tensions in Rivers State, which have intensified following the Supreme Court ruling.

The verdict has fueled disputes over governance, with both sides seeking to assert their influence over the state’s political landscape.

While Governor Fubara has been making moves to consolidate power, Wike remains an influential figure, closely watching developments in the state.

As the situation unfolds, political observers anticipate further reactions from key stakeholders in Rivers State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng