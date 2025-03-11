The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Rivers State Government have condemned the demand by an APC faction loyal to ex-Governor Nyesom Wike for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s resignation or impeachment

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Rivers State Government have strongly opposed the recent demand by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to either resign or face impeachment.

A group within the APC that remains loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike spearheaded the call for his removal.

Fubara, PDP Break Silence as Wike’s Men Threaten to Impeach Rivers Governor

Governor Fubara, addressing his supporters, dismissed the threats, assuring them that his administration remains committed to peace and stability.

He emphasized that political disruptions would not deter him from governing effectively.

“I want to tell our supporters—whether your spirits are high or low—that we will emerge stronger and better.

“Follow my lead, and that path is one of peace. We must uphold peace because if anything happens, we stand to lose the most," Fubara stated.

APC faction rejects reconciliation efforts

The faction of the APC pushing for Fubara’s impeachment has criticized the governor’s invitation for dialogue with the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, dismissing it as insincere.

Chief Tony Okocha, who leads the group, labeled the invitation a “Greek gift” and accused Fubara of disrespecting President Bola Tinubu and failing to implement the previously agreed eight-point resolution to resolve the political standoff in the state.

“The options before Siminalayi Joseph Fubara are clear: he should resign honorably or be impeached. He has mismanaged the state and shown disregard for Mr. President,” Okocha asserted while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Okocha further described Fubara’s leadership as ineffective and insisted that his meeting with the lawmakers served no purpose.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is final. There is nothing left to negotiate. The only reasonable course of action for the governor is to step down or face removal,” he said.

Rivers government dismisses impeachment threats

In response, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, downplayed the impeachment calls, describing Okocha as an ‘impostor’ with no legitimate authority to speak for the APC in the state.

“I don’t take Okocha seriously because he lacks credibility. A court ruling already removed him from his position as APC chairman. His impeachment threats are baseless,” Johnson remarked.

He added that the government remains open to discussions with the lawmakers but that impeachment was not an option under consideration.

PDP slams APC for political disruption

The PDP also criticized the impeachment calls, dismissing them as attempts to create unnecessary political tension.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the APC faction of diverting attention from pressing national concerns.

“The individual making these claims has his own political troubles to resolve, including his contested leadership of the APC in Rivers State. His call for impeachment is mere fantasy,” Ologunagba stated.

He further argued that Governor Fubara remains widely supported by Rivers residents.

“The people are happy with his governance. He has made significant strides in a short period, and that deserves recognition,” he added.

PDP youth leader: Fubara enjoys popular support

Backing the governor, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor dismissed the impeachment threats, emphasizing Fubara’s strong political presence in Rivers State.

“Those calling for his impeachment lack an understanding of the constitution. Impeaching a performing governor is no easy task. Governor Fubara enjoys broad support, making any attempt to remove him futile," Osadolor stated.

Fubara: Pro-Wike lawmakers revive impeachment plot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state house of assembly accused Governor Fubara of violating the Nigerian constitution.

The lawmakers accused Fubara of appointing people to serve as commissioners without their approval.

The accusation against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor came two days after the pro-Wike lawmakers—in a letter signed by the speaker, Amaewhule—handed Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to them and five days after Wike said the governor has committed impeachable offences.

