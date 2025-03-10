The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara for inviting them to a crucial meeting via social media

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, aimed to discuss key issues, including the 2025 budget, lawmakers' allowances, and a designated sitting space for the Assembly

Pro-Wike lawmakers insist they won’t honor the invitation unless it follows due process, while the APC welcomes the dialogue as a step toward resolving the ongoing executive-legislative crisis

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to formally communicate his invitation for a meeting rather than making the request through social media.

Governor Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, had invited lawmakers to a crucial meeting at the Government House on Monday, March 11.

Meeeting to address 2025 budget, other isuess

The meeting was expected to address key issues such as the provision of a sitting space for the Assembly, the payment of outstanding allowances, and the presentation of the 2025 budget.

However, the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have refused to honor the invitation unless it is properly communicated, The Punch reported.

‘Dey your dey’: Lawmakers criticize Fubara’s approach

One of the lawmakers, Isaiah Opuende, representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, criticized the governor’s method of inviting the Assembly members.

“How can you wire a letter and post it on social media and expect us to honor it? You know we are not kids. The governor should properly write to the Assembly. That’s all,” Opuende stated.

Referring to past comments made by Governor Fubara, Opuende added,

“It is time for us to determine our ‘dey.’ When the ‘dey your dey’ started, our principal said the time for our own ‘dey your dey’ will come. Now, our ‘dey your dey’ has come.”

The lawmakers’ rejection of the invitation mirrors similar reactions from former local government chairmen who served under Wike, Vanguard reported.

In a viral video, the former chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, was seen singing and mocking the governor’s invitation alongside other political figures.

Legislative demands and standoff with the executive

Following the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of the Amaewhule-led Assembly, the lawmakers resumed legislative activities, calling on Governor Fubara to present the 2025 budget and submit nominees for commissioners and other key appointments.

They also summoned the chairman and commissioners of the Rivers state Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to appear before them.

However, the state government initially ignored the requests, stating that it was awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment before taking further action.

The CTC was later released on Thursday, March 7, and published in national dailies the following day.

In response, SSG Danagogo officially addressed a letter to Speaker Amaewhule on Sunday, reaffirming the governor’s commitment to engaging the Assembly members.

APC hails invitation, calls for resolution

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the governor’s invitation to the lawmakers.

The Chief Tony Okocha-led APC faction, which is aligned with Wike, described the move as a step toward reconciliation.

Speaking to journalists, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chibuike Ikenga, expressed optimism that the meeting could lead to lasting peace between the executive and legislative arms of government.

“Our position as a party is that whatever will bring lasting peace to Rivers State is what we support. The executive and the legislature should engage in confidence-building efforts to finally resolve this crisis,” Ikenga stated.

Similarly, Chizi Entire, Chief of Staff to the Emeka Beke-led APC faction, described the development as a “win-win situation.”

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government was warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

