A Nigerian filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, the director of the biopic film on Babangida, is in a trending interview with media mogul Chude Jide-Onwo

Obi gave an insight into the unfortunate passing of Mamman Vatsa, Ibrahim Babangida's Nigeria's best friend

The filmmaker also shared what the former military director told him during his research for the biopic

A popular Nigerian filmmaker Obi Emelonye is sharing the story about his biopic on former military head of state General Ibrahim Babangida.

Emelonye had a sit down with Chude Jide-Onwo where he bore it all about his interview with the politician and how he, unfortunately, ordered the killing of his best friend.

Mamman Vatsa, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was accused of plotting a coup against General Ibrahim Babangida's government in 1985. He was arrested on December 23, 1985, after Babangida invited him to Dodan Barracks, only to be taken into custody by soldiers.

Vatsa was put on trial by a military tribunal, which found him guilty of treason. The tribunal's verdict was based on evidence that Vatsa had provided financial support to the coup plotters and had been involved in discussions about the planned coup.

Despite his denial of the allegations, Vatsa was sentenced to death by firing squad. He was executed on March 5, 1986, along with 12 other alleged coup plotters.

The tragic decision left IBB in a state of dilemma, as many though he would choose friendship over justice. Obi recalled IBB saying that it was the most difficult decision - to order the killing of his best friend, he had to make.

Reactions to Obi Emelonye's interview on IBB

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@geetaycathybeks said:

"Nobody can say for certain meaning he is not guilty. Why all this to vilify IBB that we know again? Who didn't beg IBB then? Abeg leave all this talk."

@mobollz said:

"when i watched the movie 76 i learnt a whole lot about the military and how it works omoo. Its really not for the faint hearted."

@florico9ja said:

"He could have jailed him. IBB got no soul. Stop defending nonsense."

@emperor_mike1 said:

"If this is truly what happened then he wasn’t a good friend, you don’t hear about such plans of them plotting to kpai me and my whole family without alerting me immediately."

@tennimfoods said:

"So sweet to say when you are not even in their shoes! Vatsa was as good as his own blood if he was his brother would he do the same?"

@emperorjamalofficial said:

"Now, I forgive Babangida wholeheartedly."

@emekanwakanma1985 said:

Tinubu mentions how Babangida inspired

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, President Bola Tinubu recalled occasions when former military head of state General Ibrahim Babangida inspired him to venture into politics.

The president recalled when Babangida summoned him and others that he wanted young Nigerians to join politics.

Tinubu further recalled when he challenged Babangida and thought he would end up in jail, but the then-military leader gave him a handshake for being courageous.

