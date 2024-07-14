Nigerian governors who did not conduct local government elections in their states have been knocked for crippling local politics in their states

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained how the act crippled local politics at the grassroots level

She then urged Nigerians to be active in states where local government elections have been announced, including Kwara state

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, has condemned the failure of some governors, particularly the second-term ones, to conduct local government elections in their states.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal luminary decried the situation, adding that the local government election is a cornerstone in the development of democracy in Nigeria.

How not conducting LG election affect grassroots politics

Anifowoshe maintained that the failure to conduct local government elections crippled the essence of democracy at the grassroots level, a threat to development, accountability and local governance.

She said:

"It's truly saddening and a concerning development that some governors, including Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Hope Uzodinma of Imo, have not conducted local government elections despite being in office for over five years. This lack of action undermines the very essence of democracy at the grassroots level and hinders local governance, accountability, and development.

"Local government elections are essential for ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and that their needs are addressed by leaders who are directly accountable to them. These elections empower communities, foster political engagement, and facilitate the efficient delivery of public services. The absence of such elections can lead to a disconnect between the government and the people, resulting in unresponsive governance and stagnation in local development.

"As a Kwaran, I am relieved that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has heeded the call for local government elections, scheduling them for September 21. This step is a significant move towards reinstating democratic norms and ensuring that local governance structures are in place. It's a critical opportunity for the people of Kwara to actively participate in the democratic process, hold their leaders accountable, and elect representatives who genuinely reflect their interests and aspirations."

Why LG elections is important

She then urged people, particularly the people of Kwara, to actively participate in local government elections in the states scheduled for the poll.

She said:

"In light of this upcoming election, I have been urging my fellow Kwarans to give it the utmost attention, just as they would for the presidential elections. The local government elections are not just a formality; they are a cornerstone of our democracy. They provide a platform for grassroots development, enabling communities to have a direct say in how they are governed. It is crucial that we recognize the importance of these elections and participate actively to ensure that our voices are heard and our communities are well-represented.

"Nigeria needs a more robust legal and institutional framework to ensure that local government elections are held regularly and without undue delays. It calls for civic education to raise awareness about the significance of local governance and to encourage more citizens to engage in the electoral process. By doing so, we can build a more inclusive, responsive, and democratic society.

"The lack of local government elections in some states is indeed troubling; the forthcoming elections in Kwara provide a glimmer of hope. They present an opportunity for renewal and a chance to strengthen our democracy from the ground up. It is imperative that we seize this moment, participate actively, and work collectively towards building a better, more democratic future for our communities."

