Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently breaking fast with the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other governors at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu is also hosting Ministers and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies on Monday, March 10, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu breaking fast with Governor Sim Fubara, Nyesom Wike, and others in Abuja, Photo credit; Sir Sim Fubara/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Also present at the Iftar dinner are Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Minister and cabinet members.

As reported by Vanguard, breaking of fast with governors, Ministers, heads of MDAs and Security Chiefs is part of the annual rituals of the President.

Some of the governors in attendance include Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state , Babagana Zulum of Borno, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe state, Umar Namadi of Jigawa state and Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

Others are Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state and Mohammed Bago of Niger state.

Governors, who are Christians but joined President Tinubu in breaking fast are Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Hyacinth Alia of Benue , Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, Monday Okpebholo of Edo state, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng