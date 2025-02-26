President Bola Tinubu has explained that Nigeria would not have survived it if his administration failed to remove the fuel subsidy

Tinubu, who spoke at the maiden APC national caucus meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, February 25, noted that the governors can testify that their state allocations have been tripled

The president also revealed that the removal of the fuel subsidy has helped the country provide more funds for local government administrations and student loans

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said the governors can testify that they are getting more allocations to run their states following his decision to remove the fuel subsidy. The president commented while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) maiden national caucus meeting in Abuja.

Tinubu explained that there was no way Nigeria would have survived the economic dilemma if he had not removed the fuel subsidy on his first day in office, adding that he could beat his chest that the governors were getting more allocations.

Tinubu has said governors are now collecting more allocations than before Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @NGFSecretariat

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on fuel subsidy removal

The president noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy has made enough funding available for the local governments to operate as well as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support Nigerian students in their educational pursuits.

Tinubu explained that the government could make a clear future for Nigeria and that he liked what was happening around the world because it was teaching the lesson that Nigeria can build itself and help Africa grow.

His statement reads in part:

"There is no way Nigeria could have survived the continuation of the fuel subsidy. There is no way; today, I can beat my chest and each of the governors here that allocations to the states are triple."

See the video of his comment here:

What APC National Caucus meeting all about

The National Caucus meeting precedes the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled to be held at the party's national secretariat at Wuse 2 in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26.

Other key figures in attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman. Also in attendance are the governors elected on the platform of the party.

Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Godswill Akpa bio, Tajudeen Abbas, Abdullahi Ganduje at APC national caucus meeting Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The APC national chairman was accompanied by nine members of the National Working Committee (NWC). They are the North and South deputy national chairmen, national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader and the leader of persons living with disability.

Why El-Rufai is fighting a lost battle within APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has been predicted to be fighting a lost battle with President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, commented while speaking on the recent criticism of El-Rufai on Tinubu and the APC.

According to Yusuf, Tinubu has gained the APC structure in Kaduna, returning peace to Kaduna and giving southern Kaduna the attention they have been yearning for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng