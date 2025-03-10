Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has promised to defend Governor Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 general election

Zailani said they are not afraid because each local government area in Kaduna state has its leader

He boasted that Kaduna state is for APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Sani alone in 2027

Kaduna state - Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has vowed to defend Governor Uba Sani against his political opponents in the state.

Zailani said Governor Sani’s policies have positively impacted the majority of the people.

According to Zailani, those criticizing Governor Sani were not popular as they depended politically on people like him (Zailani).

This development is coming after the immediate past governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, March 10, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this when Governor Sani and some senior government officials paid a condolence visit to his family house in Rigachikun.

He boasted that Kaduna and Igabi local government areas belong to Governor Uba Sani and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.

“Those fighting you are not fighting you, Your Excellency, they are fighting us. Just give us a free hand, and let’s see who will run away from Kaduna between us.

“We are not afraid because each LGA has its leader. Igabi Local Government is a no-go area for anybody. It is for APC, President Tinubu, and Governor Uba Sani alone,”

He further stated that the people of Igabi LGA pray for the success of Governor Sani’s administration.

The former Speaker Governor Sani's government has “done what no other administration has done for the area.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, alleged that El-Rufai, was spreading false security reports about Governor Sani's administration.

Omokri noted that during the administration of El-Rufai as Kaduna governor, no bandit leader was either killed, arrested, or prosecuted.

However, the former presidential aide said peace has returned to the state since President Bola Tinubu took over.

Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai explained why he fell out with the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Sani of Kaduna state.

The former governor explained that Governor Sani was supporting Ribadu against him to actualise the NSA's presidential ambition in the 2031 election.

El-Rufai alleged that Nuhu Ribadu and Uba Sani are working together to tarnish his reputation by using ICPC to witchhunt him and his political associates.

