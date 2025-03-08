President Bola Tinubu has celebrated former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocked 68 on Saturday, March 8

The president described Osinbajo as an ally, friend and brother who served as vice president to former President Muhammadu Buhari for eight years without any rancour

Tinubu praised Osinbajo for his contribution to Lagos when he served as commissioner and he was governor of the state, stating that he only exercised his democratic right when he contested the APC presidential ticket against him

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the immediate past Vice President and long time ally, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he celebrated his 68th birthday.

Osinbajo served as the vice president of Nigeria between 2015 and 2023.

Bola Tinubu has celebrated Yemi Osinbajo as he clocked 68 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu praised Osinbajo on peace co-existence with Buhari

The president noted that the former vice president, who is a professor of law and senior advocate of Nigeria, worked harmoniously with his former boss, Muhammadu Buhari, to deliver critical infrastructure and good governance to Nigeria.

President Tinubu also recalled how the former vice president proved his worth when he was acting president while President Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom for medical vacation.

Tinubu then described Osinbajo as an ally, friend, and brother. He recalled his performance when he was the attorney general and commissioner for justice under his administration as governor of Lagos. He said they initiated many political and judicial reforms during the period, through the instrument of law.

Tinubu speaks on Osinbajo's APC presidential ambition

According to Tinubu, Professor Osinbajo played his "democratic right and freedom" when he contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The president said:

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo will always remain my friend and associate. He served our country meritoriously as Vice President to that patriotic leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He made all of us in the All Progressives Congress proud by working collaboratively and harmoniously with the president without rancour.”

Bola Tinubu has congratulated Yemi Osinbajo Photo Credit: @ProfOsinbajo, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu celebrated with Osinbajo and family

The president then joined the former vice president and his family, particularly his wife and children, friends and associates. He wished him many more years of good health and continued success and achievement as well as a future filled.

Recall that Osinbajo was one of the strongest allies of President Tinubu who joined in the formation of the APC from the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Ahead of 2015, a group of political parties came together to form the ruling APC.

The party then went ahead to defeat the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election. Buhari and Osinbajo were the party's president and vice presidential candidates. The presidency of Buhari and Osinbajo lasted for eight years as they won their second term election.

See Tinubu's full statement here:

Buhari, Osinbajo, others shunned APC NEC meeting

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, was conspicuously absent at the maiden edition of the APC NEC meeting.

Buhari was absent along with his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as some former governors and the immediate past Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

The absence of the former president and other leaders raised suspicion because they were statutory members of the APC NEC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng