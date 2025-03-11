President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, March 10, 2025, has renamed another federal university

Tinubu renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, explained the reason behind Tinubu's decision to rename the university after Maitama

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

Tinubu said the gesture is to honour the late statesman and his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

President Bola Tinubu says renaming the Federal University of Education Kano was to honour late Yusuf Maitama Sule. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Onanuga said it is Tinubu’s believe that the honour will inspire younger generations to uphold values of integrity, patriotism, and national service.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, was initially established by the Kano State Government before it transitioned to a federal institution.

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via his X handle @DOlusegun.

It is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal government, playing a crucial role in training teachers and strengthening the education sector.

“The Federal University of Education, Kano, which the Kano State Government initially owned, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government.

“As a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.”

Who is Maitama Sule?

Yusuf Maitama Sule was born in 1929 and died in 2017.

The diplomat served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959).

Sule was the leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960).

He was the first Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

President Bola Tinubu says honouring Yusuf Maitama Sule will inspire younger generations. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government renamed the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Tinubu's took this decision to honour Gowon on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The renaming was announced months after Tinubu renamed The National Theatre, Lagos state to honour Wole Soyinka and M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe.

Tinubu’s Govt takes over top state university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian government led by President Tinubu converted Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State into a Federal University.

Onanuga made this known in a statement on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Established by the Ogun state government in 2005, TASUED is Nigeria’s first specialised university of education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng