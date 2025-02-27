Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai of spreading false information about his successor, Uba Sani over security efforts.

The former presidential aide alleged that the former governor was frustrated over his inability to control the current administration in Kaduna and have influence on Uba Sani's government.

Omokri alleged that no single bandit leader was killed, convicted or arrested through the eight years of El-Rufai as governor of Kaduna state.

The ex-presidential aide stressed that under President Bola Tinubu's administration, no less than 14 bandit leaders have been gunned down. He mentioned:

"Kachalla Ali Kawaje, Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Kachalla Damina, Kachalla Dangote and Kachalla Jafaru.

“Others are Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo, Kachalla Dan Muhammadu, Kachalla Makasko, Yellow Hassan, Boderi, Kachalla Dan Ba Birki and Auta Dan Mai Jan Kai."

Omokri further argued that peace has returned to the north-central state and its neighbouring states since El-Rufai left office, adding that Nigerians no longer see photos of prominent persons taking pictures with heavily armed bandit leaders in public without consequences as it happened under the immediate past governor.

He argued that bandits have stopped demanding ransom and rather, they are being killed, arrested, tried and convicted.

In his view, Tinubu's government has made significant progress in the fight against banditry in Kaduna and other parts of the north.

The former presidential aide then called on Nigerians to disregard El-Rufai's claims and described him as a frustrated person who was only seeking to discredit him.

Source: Legit.ng