Afrobeat singer Femi Kuti has revealed that his family totally rejected massive offers to sell the music catalogue of his late father and music pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

The famous musician explained that they made the firm decision mainly to preserve their father's legacy, adding that they only licensed the songs to a foreign company for some years

Femi also praised his elder sister, Yeni Kuti, for acting as a strict caretaker who strongly opposed the sale of the catalogue to ensure continuous royalty payments for them

Many people might have assumed that the Kuti family would have sold Fela’s music rights, considering the massive love shown towards the Afrobeats pioneer's music.

However, Femi Kuti, the first son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has now confirmed that the family kept the late legend’s catalogue under their control.

Femi Kuti explains the major reasons his family refused to sell the music catalogue of his late father Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to foreigners. Photo: femiakuti

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview with Channels TV, the singer explained that the major reason for their decision was to preserve the Afrobeat pioneer’s global legacy properly.

He mentioned that Yeni Kuti, the firstborn of the family, was the main person who stood against the sale. As the eldest child, she was very protective of what their father built during his lifetime.

“My elder sister, Yeni Kuti, strongly opposed selling Fela’s catalogue. She is like the caretaker. And we give her the honour as the eldest among us.”

The musician noted that while the catalogue remains with them, they only licensed the music to a foreign firm for a while.

This specific arrangement ensures the family keeps the power to make decisions while they continue to earn royalties from the legendary songs across the globe.

“We never sold Fela’s catalogue. It is under Fela’s estate controlled by the family. But we licensed the music.”

Femi Kuti stated that he agreed with her because selling the rights would stop any future income for the entire family.

He said he really wants their children and the coming generations to keep protecting this great Afrobeat family legacy.

Watch the interview video below:

Social media users react to Femi Kuti's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users praised the family for their peaceful nature and smart financial decisions.

Reacting, @flimsyfemi wrote:

“Felas descendants have done quite well for themselves as well.”

@xtesmifhkrg commented:

“Omo , kudos to their eldest sister o.. imagine if it had been sold 💔”

@Croz__6 noted:

“I think they're also very peaceful family...you can never hear them dragging anything. I really give it to them”

@CaptEnai added:

“Femi has also built his own. His son is doing well etc. Good idea for the family to keep Fela's catalogue within the family”

Femi Kuti shares details on how the family only licensed Fela's music to foreign companies to ensure constant royalties keep flowing in. Photo: femiakuti

Source: Instagram

Fela enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, became the first African artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the United States.

The historic announcement was made during an airing of American Idol, placing the Nigerian icon in the Early Influence category alongside other global stars.

This major recognition happened just months after the legendary singer made history by receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award for his enduring global impact.

Source: Legit.ng