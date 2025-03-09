BREAKING: Fubara Sends Invitation To Speaker Amaewhule, Rivers Assembly Members, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Siminialayi Fubara has invited the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other lawmakers to a meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The Office of the Secretary to the State Government issued the invitation letter dated March 7, 2025.
As reported by The Nation, this is the first time Fubara has officially addressed Amaewhule as the Speaker of the Assembly.
“And he has, therefore, directed to invite you and your colleagues, the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting,”
According to the invitation letter, Fubara asked the lawmakers to meet with him around 10:00 am at his office on Monday, March 10.
The agenda includes discussions on providing a suitable space for the Assembly’s sittings, settling outstanding remuneration and allowances.
Other include the presentation of the 2025 budget, and addressing other matters vital to the state’s progress.
Source: Legit.ng
