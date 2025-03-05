Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers state government said it would not comply with the 48-hour ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

Fubara was issued a 48-hour ultimatum to re-present the 2025 budget to Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led assembly.

Rivers state government says it has not received the 48-hour ultimatum. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

As reported by The Nation, Rivers government said it had not yet received an official letter conveying the summon.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, made this known in a letter addressed to Speaker of the Rivers Assembly dated March 5th.

“As at the close of work on Tuesday, 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter. Neither the office of the governor nor the deputy governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the state has received the the said letter”.

