Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., has listed steps Governor Siminalayi Fubara should follow to work more collaboratively with the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amadi reminded Governor Fubara that the Supreme Court judgement cannot be appealed anywhere, hence, it is final.

He said the key is for Governor Fubara to acknowledge the role and authority of the House of Assembly, and work with them constructively to govern the state effectively.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Steps Fubara should take after Supreme Court verdict

1. Accept the Supreme Court's findings and recognize Martin Amaewhule and 27 other lawmakers as the authentic Rivers State House of Assembly members.

2. He should renominate his cabinet members who were not previously screened and ratified by the House of Assembly for their approval.

3. Present the state's budget to the House of Assembly for their ratification and approval, so that the suspended state allocation can be released.

4. Liaise and cooperate with the House of Assembly to discuss and ratify how local government elections should be conducted.

Amadi warned Fubara against listening to Ijaw groups, who he called “detractors”.

The political analyst said they would scuttle his administration and it would lead to impeachment.

“If he continues to listen to detractors if he continues to listen to those who call themselves Ijaw, whatever.

“He will have himself to blame because they will scuttle his administration, and impeachment would definitely bound to happen.”

