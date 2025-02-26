PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Camp Fires Wike in Fresh Attack, Shares Letter Sent to INEC
- After the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was officially notified through a letter from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the postponement of its scheduled south-south zonal congress, Atiku Abubakar's camp reacted
- The congress, initially planned as part of a series of zonal congresses across the country to elect new zonal executive committee members and national ex-officers, is reportedly set for imminent rescheduling
- The announcement was formally signed by the embattled PDP’s acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, and the factional national secretary, Udeh Okoye
FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, media adviser to Nigerian presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar, has criticised Nyesom Wike over a controversial letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Legit.ng reports that the letter was written to the electoral body to notify it of the purported postponement of the south-south zonal congress.
Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, February 26, Ibe said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), as well as his (Wike's) supporters, are out to destroy the party.
Tweeting with an accompanying attachment of the letter, Ibe wrote:
"It is no longer news that Wike is doing anti-party; that he is a willing tool used by Bola Tinubu’s APC administration to destroy the @OfficialPDPNig and other opposition parties. This letter from the PDP to the @inecnigeria is a confirmation that the action of Wike and his cohorts as it relates to the party's South South zonal Congress is contrary to the position of the PDP. It is a deliberate ploy to create a crisis to serve the interest of his paymaster."
'I have done no wrong' - Wike
Amid Atiku's camp's fury against Wike, the FCT minister said he had done nothing wrong.
In an interview after the 2023 general elections, Wike boasted that nobody can suspend him as a member of the PDP.
The PDP has been struggling with internal divisions, with two major factions emerging within the party. One is loyal to Wike, and the other is aligned with former vice-president Atiku.
The struggle for control of the party structure is creating a serious dispute among party members, especially its top officials. For instance, some of the party leaders engaged in a series of suspensions and counter-suspensions in 2024.
Jacob speaks on Wike's support for Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former national legal adviser of the PDP, Mark Jacob, cited one major “reason” Nyesom Wike supported President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV’s 'The Morning Show', Jacob said Wike and other individuals he did not name “deliberately worked against the party (PDP)” in the election for “selfish interests”.
