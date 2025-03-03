Olusola Adeyeye, a former Osun Central senator, alleged that he survived five assassination attempts

Adeyeye said he was targeted for rejecting former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s N70 million third-term bribe

The former lawmaker narrated how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's advice helped him avoid being assassinated

Osogbo, Osun state - Olusola Adeyeye, a former Osun Central senator, said he escaped five assassination attempts for rejecting the N70 million bribe given to lawmakers to support former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third-term bid.

Adeyeye said he was the only federal lawmaker from Osun state who did not accept the N70 million bribe.

Senator Olusola Adeyeye says he was the one who broke the news of Olusegun Obasanjo’s N70m third-term bribe. Photo credit: We Stand With Senator Prof. Olusola Adeyeye/Goodluck Jonathan

As reported by TheCable, he stated this while speaking on the botched third-term bid on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels TV.

“I was the one who broke the news. In fact, I had given the news conferences twice. The newspapers did not take it seriously,”

According to Adeyeye, his house and those of his colleagues were raided after the press conference in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Adeyeye alleged that there were several attempts to assassinate him following the revelation.

He claimed he hid in the houses of five of his friends at different times to escape being killed.

“I suffered more than any Nigerian legislator because of the third term. I could not live in my house for two years. I escaped five assassination attempts,”

The lawmaker said it was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who advised him on how to avoid assassination at the time.

He said Tinubu gave the advice when he went to him and told him he needed a bulletproof vehicle.

“One of the things he told me was: Go and get many used cars — different colours and shapes. So, if I were coming to your house before I got there, I would have parked a car in your house.

“When I get to your gate, I would wind down and greet everybody to know I came in a green Honda Accord. Nobody would know I had maybe a Mercedes Benz or a Toyota parked in your house in a different colour and I would escape — all windows wound up without anybody knowing I have left your house. That is how I lived in my house for those few years.”

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Ken Nnamani in his new book opened up on the major role he played in stopping Obasanjo's third term bid.

The former lawmaker said he strategically sacrificed his position for re-election into the National Assembly to achieve this.

Nnamani said a lot of promises including cash gifts were made to Senator and members of the party to support Obasanjo's ambition.

Obasanjo opens up on third-term ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo clarified that he did not nurse third-term ambition while in office as claimed.

Obasanjo claimed some governors were the ones behind the ambition so that they could also remain in office for another term.

His comment followed claims by Atiku Abubakar and Ken Nnamani that they were instrumental to the non-realisation of the ambition.

