Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has said he was never nursing the ambition of third term

Obasanjo maintained that he was aware that some governors were nursing the ambition and that they were doing that to also remain in office for another term

However, Atiku Abubakar and Ken Nnamani, the former vice president and ex-Senate President during Obasanjo's administration, have all claimed to be instrumental in stopping Obasanjo's bid

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has finally debunked the claim that he was nursing a third-term ambition when he was in power, adding that he would have gotten it had he pushed for it.

Obasanjo, in an interview on News Central, noted that getting debt relief for the country was much more difficult than getting a third term, bragging that his government was able to get debt relief for Nigeria when he was in office.

Obasanjo denies nursing third term presidential ambition Photo Credit: Getty Images

The former president noted that getting a third term would not have involved him going to France, England, Japan, America and others to beg for debt relief for Nigeria.

He said:

"If I had wanted a third term, I would have gotten it. I didn't want a third term. I know some governors working for this, believing that if I, as president, got a third, they would also get it.

Atiku reveals how he stopped Obasanjo's third-term ambition

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, bragged that his relationship with members of the national assembly made it possible for him to stop Obasanjo's third-term agenda.

Obasanjo and Atiku were Nigeria's president and vice president between 1999 and 2007, but their relationship became sour when the former declined to support the latter as his successor.

Nnamani speaks on stopping Obasanjo's third-term agenda

Ken Nnamani, the fifth National Assembly's Senate president, once claimed that he was instrumental in stopping Obasanjo's third-term presidential ambition, adding that he had to sacrifice his senatorial ambition to stop the former president.

The former Senate president alleged that several promises were made to lawmakers and cash gifts were given but he had to ensure that the ambition was dead on arrival, which later cost him his re-election bid in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng