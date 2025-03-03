Amid Natasha's Allegation, Akpabio's Kinsmen Give Tinubu a Title, Synonymous to Jagaban
- President Bola Tinubu has been crowned the title of Otuekong of Akwa Ibom, which means the Commander–in–Chief of Akwa Ibom State, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio's kinsmen
- The new title can be compared to Jagaban, which means "leader of warriors", that symbolized his strong leadership and dominance in Nigerian politics
- This came amid sexual harassment allegations raised against Akpabio by Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district
Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been given the title of the “Otuekong of Akwa Ibom", which means the Commander–in–Chief of Akwa Ibom State.
The title was conferred on him by the Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers, who are kinsmen of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
What are the meanings of Otuekong, Jagaban?
The new Tinubu's title can be compared to Jagaban, a title often used by President Tinubu's supporters, which translates to "leader of warriors." It symbolizes his strong leadership and dominance in Nigerian politics, particularly in Lagos, where he's viewed as a kingmaker.
The new title of Otuekong of Akwa Ibom was conferred on the president by Nteyin Solomon Etuk, Okuibom Ibibio III, the president general of the Akwa Ibom traditional ruler councils, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, February 28, the same day Natasha made the allegation.
Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, led the chiefs among other 104-member delegation to the state house to honour Tinubu.
Other members of the delegations included political leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate President Akpabio and his wife, Ekaette, former ministers and lawmakers, religious leaders, women and youths.
See the video of the conferment here:
Natasha confronted Akpabio
Before that day, Natasha had a confrontation with Akpabio at the National Assembly during senate plenary over sitting arrangement. Natasha has refused to speak from the new seat assigned to him as against the Senate standing order.
During her outburst, the Kogi senator alleged that the Senate President has systematically silenced her since her first encounter with Akpabio on the floor of the house, she vowed she would not be silenced.
The matter was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions but on Friday morning, February 28, Natasha raised the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate president.
In one of the issues raised, the senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed. She maintained that her refusal of Akpabio's advances was the beginning of her challenges in the national assembly.
See her interview here:
Kogi caucus begged on Natasha's behalf
Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over sitting arrangement has been condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.
Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.
The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders.
