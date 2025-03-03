Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo celebrated his 88th birthday on Sunday, March 2, 2025

Videos and pictures from the grand occasion showed the exotic moments the stateman enjoyed with his family and friends

Dignitaries from all works of life were present at the venue including night life entrepreneur Obi Cubana, Highlifie singer Kcee and others

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo clocked 88 years on Sunday, March 2, and was celebrated by top acquaintances, family and friends.

Videos from the lush occasion saw political titans and high-profile allies come to celebrate the elder statesman’s birthday in style.

The VIP event took place at the Delborough Hotel on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Among the dignitaries present were his long-time political friend, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience; ex-Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma; and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Also in attendance was former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who was accompanied by his wife, Toyin Saraki, and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The presence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and their regal entourage added a royal grandeur to the event.

Industrialist Razaq Akanni Okoya, the CEO of the Eleganza Group, attended with his wife, Shade, and renowned economic policy specialist Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili was also spotted at the venue.

Igbo millionaires E-Money and brother Kcee, Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest and Vintage filled the event with glitz, heightening the bubbling atmosphere.

Atiku, in a heartfelt post on Elon Musk’s X, shared his experience at the dinner event.

He also appreciated his former boss for the great gathering.

“I joined others at the dinner hosted by my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, in Lagos. -AA.”

@busbyskills said:

"Every political gathering, this particular monarch dey there wining and dining with politicians. Doesn't he stay in his palace?"

@princekubas wrote:

"Politics is a big scam in Nigeria."

@KevinChika5 wrote:

"Deborah was killed by Islamic extremists, you refused to condemn them now you're being hosted at Delborough Hotel; it just to remind you about the role you played in the death of that innocent Christian girl by siding with her killers."

@1_ezinwoke said:

"I believe that Mr Atiku is the missing piece for Nigeria’s economic transformation. He’s positioned and ready to take Nigeria to the Golden Age of Capitalism (Real Prosperity). And having Peter Obi as part of his team; will compliment his effort. I’m OBIdient, but want this fr."

@Kolaqhazim wrote:

"Atiku who once portrayed to us as the enemy of the nation by Obasanjo is now dining at the same time with him. This country is a sin."

@Opsylo_jay wrote:

"Tinubu is actually the most powerful president ever. Obasanjo cannot lace his shoes."

