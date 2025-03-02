The Rivers Good Governance Agenda (RGGA) has praised the Supreme Court for ruling against what it called unconstitutional actions by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

The group supported the court’s decision to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from giving funds to the state government

The RCGA also warned Governor Fubara to respect the ruling, follow democratic principles, and stop using power unfairly

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers Good Governance Agenda (RGGA) has applauded the Supreme Court for its recent ruling against what it described as unconstitutional actions by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

The RCGA said the apex court's decision, delivered on Friday, February 28, 2025, is seen as a victory for constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

The Rivers Good Governance Agenda hailed the Supreme Court ruling which stopped the CBN from giving funds to the Rivers state government. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by its president, Prince King James, and released on Sunday, March 2, the RGGA welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive preventing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the Rivers state government.

Fubara accused of authoritarian agenda

The group argued that the move was necessary to prevent Governor Fubara from using state resources to further what it described as his "authoritarian agenda."

The RCGA said a key aspect of the ruling was the directive to reinstate the Rivers State House of Assembly, which the group claimed was illegally dismantled by Governor Fubara.

It criticised the governor’s attempt to govern with only four out of the 32 elected members of the Assembly, calling it a blatant violation of democratic principles.

The court also reportedly ordered the immediate reinstatement of the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, who were previously redeployed under controversial circumstances.

"This judgment is a great move towards the restoration of constitutional democracy under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose commitment to the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary has been very firm," the group stated.

RGGA urges CBN compliance

The RGGA called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, to comply with the Supreme Court ruling and ensure that no funds are disbursed to the Rivers state government until all constitutional issues are resolved.

The group emphasised that the ruling marks a shift toward greater accountability for state governors and an end to impunity in governance.

RCGA condemns Governor Fubara’s actions

In its statement, the RGGA condemned what it described as Governor Fubara’s "quasi-military tactics" to suppress the legislative arm of the state government.

The group warned that such practices would no longer be tolerated, asserting that the Supreme Court ruling has reaffirmed the legislature's independence and the need for checks and balances in governance.

The RGGA praised the judiciary for its independence and commitment to upholding the Constitution.

It urged the judiciary to continue safeguarding democratic institutions and ensuring that justice prevails without fear or favour.

RCGA calls for respect for the Rule of Law

The statement also urged Governor Fubara to respect the Supreme Court’s decision and refrain from any further actions that could destabilize Rivers state or undermine democratic institutions.

The group stressed that governance must adhere to constitutional frameworks and that all elected officials must work within legal confines.

It emphasised that the ruling serves as a warning to state governors who have acted with impunity.

The Supreme Court’s decision, the group stated, is a clear message that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law.

The Rivers Good Governance Agenda hailed the Supreme Court ruling which stopped the CBN from giving funds to the Rivers state government. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"We call on all stakeholders, including the CBN, the Rivers State Government, and the judiciary, to respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and ensure that the rule of law prevails," the RCGA added.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for good governance, transparency, and accountability, calling on all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law.

Fubara takes action after Supreme Court verdict

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara said his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

The Rivers state governor disclosed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng