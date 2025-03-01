The Supreme Court judgment has vindicated the 27 Rivers lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, in their fight against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

This is as the Supreme Court upheld that the judgment of the Federal High Court, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, on the status of the lawmakers

The Supreme Court ruled that the lawmakers remained legitimate until the court said otherwise and ordered Governor Fubara to represent the budget before the lawmakers

Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state received a heavy blow on Friday, February 28, when the Supreme Court reinstated the order banning the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation from releasing the state monthly allocation.

In another judgment, the apex court also nullified the local government elections that were conducted under Governor Fubara's watch on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Also, the court also reinstated the status of the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Supreme Court orders Rivers lawmakers to resume

The Amaewhule-led assembly was the faction loyal to the former Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The court also ordered the lawmakers to resume sitting immediately without hindrance.

However, Vanguard reported that there have been mixed reactions about the judgment of the apex court on the Rivers state crisis.

Wike, in his reaction to the judgment, described the apex court ruling as an end to the reign of impunity in the state, stating that Governor Fubara has collapsed as the court invalidated all his decisions and appointments.

On the other hand, the governor said that his administration would evaluate the decision carefully and take a decision in the best interest of the state and its people.

APC chieftain speaks against Supreme Court judgment

Also, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the reinstatement of the 27 lawmakers who have been accused of defecting, as a declaration of war on the state.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, who read the lead judgment of the Supreme Court's five-member panel, dismissed the Court of Appeal judgment that the Federal High Court, which had earlier stopped the release of funds to Rivers from the consolidated revenue.

The judgment was delivered because Governor Fubara failed to re-present the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly.

The Supreme Court held that the Federal High Court has the right to hear the suit which was filed by the pro-Wike lawmakers to challenge the continued expenditure and withdrawal of the state's funds without the state assembly approval.

Rivers assembly sent a message to Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been urged to respect the ruling of the Supreme Court that barred the AGF and CBN from releasing the state fund until he recognised the Martin Chike Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

The Martin Chike Amaewhule-led House sent the message to the governor of Friday, February 28, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment.

According to the lawmakers, the Supreme Court judgment vindicated them on their position that Governor Fubara was running a criminal government.

