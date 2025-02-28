The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on five appeals concerning the defection of 27 Rivers State lawmakers, with a ruling date to be communicated later

Governor Siminalayi Fubara is challenging the legality of Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, arguing that defecting lawmakers should lose their seats under the Constitution

The Supreme Court dismissed Fubara’s appeal on the 2024 budget after his legal team withdrew it, citing changing political circumstances

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on five appeals relating to the political crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly the defection of 27 lawmakers.

Court to Communicate Judgment Date

The apex court, after hearing the appeals, announced that judgment would be delivered at a later date, which would be communicated to the parties involved.

The legal battle centers on the status of Martin Amaewhule as Speaker of the Assembly, along with 26 other lawmakers who allegedly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Siminalayi Fubara is among the appellants challenging the legitimacy of the defected lawmakers, arguing that their move to another party renders their positions vacant under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Legal Arguments and Positions

During the proceedings, legal representatives presented arguments on the constitutional implications of the lawmakers' defection.

Governor Fubara’s legal team contended that, based on existing laws, Amaewhule and the 26 others no longer have legal standing as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The constitution is clear on what happens when a lawmaker defects without a division in their party. We expect the Supreme Court to give a verdict that upholds the rule of law,” a counsel to the governor stated.

However, representatives of the lawmakers maintained that their defection was in line with their constitutional rights, arguing that the crisis within the PDP justified their move to the APC.

Supreme Court Dismisses Fubara’s Budget Appeal

In a related development, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, previously dismissed an appeal by Governor Fubara, challenging the legality of re-presenting the 2024 state budget before the House of Assembly led by Amaewhule.

The dismissal followed the withdrawal of the case by the governor’s legal counsel, Yusuf Ali, who informed the court that the appeal had become irrelevant due to recent political developments in the state.

“We have carefully reviewed the situation and decided that pursuing the appeal is no longer necessary,” Ali said.

Political Tensions in Rivers State

The crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly has continued to fuel political uncertainty in the state, with both factions asserting control over legislative activities.

The Supreme Court’s forthcoming judgment is expected to play a crucial role in determining the fate of the defected lawmakers and the leadership structure of the Assembly.

