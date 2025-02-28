Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court compelling the CBN to withhold the state allocation until he re-presented the 2024 budget before the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly

Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment that dismissed the Court of Appeal verdict and upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja that compelled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the accountant general of the federation to stop releasing the state fund until the governor re-present the 2024 appropriation bill.

Joe Johnson, the state commissioner for information and communication, in a statement shortly after the ruling on Friday, February 28, noted that the governor will take action that will be in the best interest of the people and the state.

Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to Supreme Court judgment on Rivers allocation Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Rivers yet to receive Supreme Court judgment's details

He noted that the government was yet to receive the full details of the ruling but assured that Governor Fubara would carefully study the situation before deciding on the next steps, while urging the people to be calm.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court ordered that Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other elected lawmakers in the assembly should immediately resume sittings and without hindrance.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgment of the five-member panel, held that the Court of Appeal misread the core issue in the dispute when it associated it with consolidated revenue of Rivers state alone.

Why Supreme Court rule against Fubara

According to the apex court, such a wrong view made the Court of Appeal rule that the Federal High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the suit. It maintained that the case was about the refusal of Governor Fubara to obey an existing court order which mandated him to represent the 2024 appropriation bill before the valid lawmakers.

The judge then ruled that the 27 lawmakers who allegedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained valid members of the House until the court determines their final status.

Governor Fubara's claim that he invoked the doctrine of necessity by presenting the Appropriation Bill to four lawmakers in the assembly because of the defection of the lawmakers was dismissed by the court. It stated that illegal action can't be justified with the doctrine of necessity.

